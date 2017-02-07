MEDICATION ALERT VIDEO: Pelosi Snaps, Confuses President Trump with President Bush (Not sure which Bush)

The importance of taking your daily medication was on display in our nation’s capitol when Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi forgot what decade she was governing in. Or trying to govern in.

The California battle ax is dangerous on any day but even more dangerous absent her medications. Of course if she is not taking medication then we submit — as her detractors have for years — that she is simply losing her mind.

In her voting district, who could even tell?

And which President Bush was she thinking about during this speech?