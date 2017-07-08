True Pundit

Media Wrongly Blames Paul Ryan For Speakers’ Lobby Dress Code

Media outlets are wrongly blaming Speaker Paul Ryan for a dress code that prevents women from wearing sleeveless dresses and tops in the Speakers’ Lobby.

This week, one female reporter was not allowed into the lobby because she was wearing a sleeveless dress, which is against the dress code. She described trying to stuff pieces of paper into her dress to function as sleeves, but secret security still denied her access.

A number of media outlets have jumped on this story as an indication that Paul Ryan is implementing arbitrary, sexist rules against women.

However, as many journalists have pointed out, the dress code is NOT new and was NOT implemented by Speaker Ryan.

Kasie Hunt, the Capitol Hill Correspondent for NBC News, noted that the “no sleeveless” policy has long been in place.

Kate Nocera, the DC Bureau Chief for Buzzfeed, noted that she has seen congressmen be forced to put on jackets before going on the floor.

She also informed people that Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s dress code requires the women on her staff to always wear pantyhose, which is often often considered a highly outdated fashion rule.

Ladies, direct your outrage at the dress code if you must, but leave Paul Ryan out of this one.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

