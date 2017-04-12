While the liberal media accuse Christians who support traditional marriage of attacking gays, the networks are turning a blind eye to reports from Chechnya of real persecution: gay “concentration camps.”

Since the beginning of April, multiple gay news outlets, the Huffington Post, The New York Times, The Guardian and The Washington Post have followed the story of the “barbaric treatment of gay men in the traditionally conservative Muslim society” of Chechnya. But, surprisingly, the three broadcast networks have kept silent on what some what some outlets call “gay concentration camps.” – READ MORE