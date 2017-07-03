Media Outs Contestant On CBS Reality Show As Trump Supporter

News media targeted a cast member of the reality game show “Big Brother” and unmasked her political affiliation to the public.

Less than one week into season 19 of the CBS program contestant Jillian Parker has been ostracized by news outlets for being a Trump supporter.

The head of the household, Cody Nickson, put the Florida-native up for conviction on Thursday and now Parker’s fate rests in America’s hands. The public will vote on whether Parker stays or goes after the airing of Sunday nights episode.

Shortly after Parker was put on the block Thursday, stories of her political affiliation with the Trump administration plagued the internet. Recap site BuddyTV reported Parker had planned to hide her political convictions from the rest of the house.

A friend of Parker’s told Central Florida Post that Parker and her family were major supporters of the 2016 Trump campaign and that Parker backed the president’s objective to build a wall along the Mexican border.

The show has historically been influenced by housemate’s political affiliations and Parker is no exception in CBS’s plot to stir the political pot post-Trump election.

“CBS did a great job vetting Ms. Parker and rightfully so, she will drive millions of new viewers because of her support of President Trump,” Private investigator James Copenhaver told Central Florida Post.

Nonetheless, news outlets have turned what would otherwise be an impartial vote into a politically-fueled battle by leaking Parker’s political beliefs as liberal ammunition to get her knocked off the show.

“This is a mugging. This Sunday show is a Trump slam fest! Then they evict this patriot in the vote – defeat for President Trump,” Trump confidant Roger Stone told The Daily Caller.

