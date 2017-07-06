Media Outlets Repeatedly Report Priebus Is About to Be Fired, But He Remains in White House

(Washington Free Beacon) White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has repeatedly been the subject of news reports saying he is about to be fired by President Donald Trump, yet he remains in his post, a Washington Free Beacon analysis has found.

Stories by the New York Times, Politico, Axios, and other publications have consistently reported rumored “shakeups” in the tumultuous early months of the Trump administration that include dismissing Priebus, the former Republican National Committee chairman who gave the White House a direct connection to the GOP establishment.

When stories about the rumored firings have been written, they have all been widely re-reported by other outlets. – READ MORE

