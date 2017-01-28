Politics
Media: Opposing Obama Was ‘Treason,’ Opposing Trump Is ‘Resistance’
Remember the Tea Party? Conservative opposition to President Obama and Democratic policies was routinely portrayed in the media as “racist” “obstruction” or even “treason.”
This was a stark change from coverage of Democratic opposition during the George W. Bush administration, when dissent was “the highest form of patriotism.” Now that a Republican is back in the White House, protests against the president, such as the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country, is cool again. – READ MORE