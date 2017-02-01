Media Ignore Crimes of Left-wing Protesters, While Smearing Conservatives

Media coverage of protests is so ideologically biased as to deceive the public. Tea Party protests were law-abiding, and so orderly that they usually left no trash behind (unlike the recent Women’s March in Washington, or attendees of the 2013 Obama inauguration, who left behind lots of trash).

Virtually no Tea Party members were ever arrested at a protest, in contrast to the many crimes committed by Occupy Wall Street protesters; more than 6,000 left-wing Occupy protesters were arrested for offenses such as rioting and defecating on police cars, and they did hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a city hall. – READ MORE