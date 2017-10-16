Media Continue to Flounder During Gun Coverage

In the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in American history, an attack where a madman unleashed a torrent of unimaginable horror on a crowd of innocent people, coverage of the massacre was rightfully wall to wall across the media spectrum. However, while coverage of the heroism of first responders and the tragedy of those stolen from their friends and loved ones has been superb and moving, the coverage of firearms has been far less impressive.

Whether it’s so-called experts wildly misrepresenting the function and purpose of certain firearms accessories, reporters wildly misrepresenting recent gun-policy changes, or broadcasters outright advocating for new gun-control measures, it was not a banner day for journalism. Things got to the point where a reporter from an ostensibly objective, major-media outlet publicly advocated journalists move beyond mere “facts,” which he scare-quoted for effect, and into open advocacy. “Been a journo for a while now,” Cal Perry of NBC News tweeted. “It has become impossible to report just, ‘facts’ about gun violence. The fact is America needs gun control.”

Those examples, as bad as they are, just scratch the surface of incompetence and bias. And, of course, these mistakes and misrepresentations are all too common any time the media focuses on a firearms-related story. There is no way around it: The news industry is incomprehensibly inept at reporting on guns. – READ MORE