Media Botches Hit Piece on White House Press Secretary

Exhibiting a complete lack of creativity, everybody in the media decided that this week was the time to make a big deal of the fact that White House press secretary Sean Spicer told the Washington Post in August that he chews and swallows a massive amount of Orbit’s cinnamon flavored gum.

A Google news search of "cinnamon gum" leads to numerous stories written this week about the press secretary's habit, which Spicer has said has been cleared by his personal doctor. Trevor Noah even took time out of his failing broadcast to "mercilessly skewer" Spicer for chewing so much gum.