Media Blackout On Democrat’s Sexist Attack On Kellyanne Conway

FOLLOW US!



The New York Times, ABC News and NBC News are all keeping their readers in the dark about a Democratic congressman’s sexist attack on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Speaking Wednesday at a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner — which was emceed by MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren — Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond said that Conway looked “familiar” on her knees, referring to a picture of the White House staffer kneeling on the Oval Office couch.

Richmond’s comment earned himself the condemnation of both Republicans and Democrats alike. Chelsea Clinton called Richmond’s remark “despicable” and said Conway deserves an apology.

WATCH:

As the saga carries into its third day, however, The New York Times, ABC News and NBC News have yet to even acknowledge Richmond’s sexist attack on Conway in any of their online coverage. (Just last month, the Times covered two state lawmakers who suggested wives should make their husbands breakfast in bed on Sundays, which the paper’s coverage described as “straight-up sexist.”)

NBC News’ silence is particularly striking considering MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren — an NBC employee — was emceeing the event where Richmond made the comments.

Politico, too, has hardly touched Richmond’s comments. The site mentioned Richmond’s comment once, in its “Morning Score” tipsheet. Politico Magazine reporter Tim Alberta conceded on Twitter that if a House Republican had made similar comments about Obama aide Valerie Jarret, “he’d be run out of town.”

If a House Republican said Valerie Jarrett looked "familiar there in that position" on her knees surrounded by men, he'd be run out of town. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 3, 2017

Which is simply to say, yeah, Republicans are justified in their fury at the lack of coverage/outrage — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 3, 2017

As of press time, however, Politico has yet to run a single news story about Richmond’s comments.

After remaining silent for days on the issue, CNN finally acknowledged Richmond’s attack late Friday afternoon, in an article entitled, “Chelsea Clinton, Kellyanne Conway find common ground.”

Conway previously told The Daily Caller that the media would be outraged over Richmond’s comments if she were a liberal woman, or even a pro-abortion woman.

Richmond has maintained, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary, that the comment was not meant to have a sexual connotation.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].