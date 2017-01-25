Media Already Has Long Knives Out for Trump Team

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski called Monday for President Donald Trump’s advisers and staff to “be fired today for the sake of America” in the latest escalation of media fury that raged through the first weekend of the new administration.

Trump used his first public appearance during his first full day as president to address the CIA Saturday. He expressed his support for the intelligence community while decrying the “dishonest” media for downplaying the crowds at his inauguration. – READ MORE