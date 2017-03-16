McDonald’s Attacks Trump On Twitter, And Someone’s Definitely Getting Fired

FOLLOW US!



Corporate fast-food giant McDonald’s slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter Thursday, according to an archived tweet from the McDonald’s corporate account.

The tweet appears to be deleted, but whoever was in charge of the social media account didn’t hold back.

[email protected] You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” the tweet reads. It was sent at 6:16 a.m. Thursday morning.

It's the pinned tweet pic.twitter.com/Vr0jgSzG6K — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 16, 2017

A lot of the responses on Twitter were supportive, with several followers vowing to make a trip to McDonald’s in light of its Trump hate.

@Nate_Cohn @chrislhayes Definitely having a Big Mac for lunch today, and yes, I'll have fries with that! — Bobbie Schmittinger (@BSchmittinger) March 16, 2017

@Nate_Cohn I suddenly have a craving for a Big Mac. — tags7453 (@tags7453) March 16, 2017

McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the fact that the tweet was deleted soon after it was pointed out by New York Times journalist Nate Cohn suggests it’s not a view the global company wishes to endorse.

It wouldn’t be the first company to oppose Trump; 127 tech firms including video game studio Bungie, Evernote, Pandora Media, and Tesla all announced they opposed Trump’s travel ban in February.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].