McConnell: Trump’s border wall will cost up to $15B

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that Congress would be addressing the issue of the border wall and that they had determined the cost to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $12 billion to $15 billion, CNN reported from the annual Republican retreat in Philadelphia.

Responding to a question from CNN’s Manu Raju about Presdient Donald Trump’s insistence that Mexico would pay for the border wall, McConnell said, “We intend to address the wall issue ourselves,” adding: “The president can deal with his relations with other countries on that issue and other issues.” – READ MORE