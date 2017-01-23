Politics Press TV
McConnell predicts Senate will confirm every Trump Cabinet nominee
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted Sunday that Republicans in his chamber would confirm all of President Trump’s remaining Cabinet nominees, even though the GOP has struggled to overcome Democratic roadblocks and confirmed only two nominees so far.
“I’m optimistic we’ll get every member of the Cabinet,” McConnell said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” “I’m confident we will, yes.” – READ MORE