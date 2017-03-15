True Pundit

McCain Snaps: Rand Paul ‘Is Now Working for Vladimir Putin’

The long-simmering war between Sens. John McCain and Rand Paul boiled over on Wednesday when the Arizona lawmaker directly accused his colleague of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While speaking from the Senate floor in support of a bill advancing Montenegro’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), McCain noted objection from his Kentucky colleague, saying that if you oppose the measure, “You are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin… trying to dismember this small country which has already been the subject an attempted coup.” – READ MORE

  • llkenney

    McCain needs to retire. His Russian obsession mirrors that of the loony Democats and left wing mainstream media. He’s lost all objectivity.

  • Glen Mirenda

    McCain the traitor wales again. Idiot…