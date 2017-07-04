McAuliffe Defies Trump Voter Commission; His Attorney Led Soros-Funded Voter ID Challenges

Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was the first governor to defy requests for information from Donald Trump’s voter commission, announcing that he refuses to turn over voter registration information from the state.

An attorney for McAuliffe previously filed voter identification lawsuits in a number of states that were bankrolled by millions of dollars from liberal billionaire George Soros, who wants to expand the electorate by 10 million voters, documents leaked last year show. The governor’s attorney also works with a number of major progressive groups on voter efforts.

McAuliffe, who has vetoed a number of voter identification related bills in recent months, announced Thursday that he will not abide by the request from Trump’s voter commission.

