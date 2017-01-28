MAY: The days of Britain and the US ‘intervening’ in other countries are over

LONDON – Theresa May claimed that that the era of Iraq-style foreign interventions by the UK and USA is over in a speech to Donald Trump and Republican politicians on Thursday evening.

The UK Prime Minister told the annual Congressional Republican Retreat in Philadelphia that the two countries must take a "lead" role in global politics but warned against replicating "failed policies" of years gone by, in reference to recent US-UK military interventions in the Middle East.