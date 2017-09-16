Maxine Waters to ‘humiliated’ Jeff Sessions: Now you know how African-Americans feel

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., tweeted Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions now knows how African-Americans feel after he was reportedly “humiliated” by President Trump over his recusal in the Russia investigation.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” she tweeted.

It was reported Thursday by the The New York Times that Sessions felt “humiliated” after Trump accused him of “disloyalty” because he recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. – READ MORE