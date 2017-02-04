Politics TV
Maxine Waters: ‘My Greatest Desire’ Is to Lead Trump ‘Right Into Impeachment’ (VIDEO)
Friday on “Cheddar,” a “live and on-demand video news network,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said her “greatest desire” is to lead President Donald Trump “right into impeachment.” – READ MORE
Congresswoman @MaxineWaters, on working with President Trump: “My greatest desire is to lead him right into impeachment.” #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/Hr5THHR3XM
— Cheddar (@cheddar) February 3, 2017
