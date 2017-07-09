Maxine Waters: ‘I’m taking the gloves off’ on Trump

FOLLOW US!



(The Hill) Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has decided to take “the gloves off” to encourage others to see President Trump’s the way she does, the House Democrat said in a New York Times profile published on Friday.

“Trump was just so outrageous, so disrespectful, such a bully and dangerous for this country, I decided, ‘You know what? I’m taking the gloves off and I’m going to step out,’” Waters told the Times, explaining her bombastic rhetoric toward the president. She has called for his impeachment.

“I was going to not only challenge him but encourage others to see him for what he is: basically a bully, an egotistical maniac, a liar and someone who did not need to be president,” she continued. – READ MORE

READ MORE: