Politics
Maxine Waters: ‘Get Ready For Impeachment’
As is tradition, Maxine Waters kicked off Tuesday complaining about President Trump.
“Get ready for impeachment,” the California Democrat tweeted for the umpteenth time.
Get ready for impeachment.
— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 21, 2017
Despite lacking the fire usually found in one of her anti-Trump tirades — or any, you know, evidence — Waters’ message successfully riled up her 172,000 followers.
