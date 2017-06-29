Maxine Waters Attacks Ben Carson at Town Hall, Wants to ‘Take Him Apart’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told a town hall rally of supporters, and a few Trump protesters, what she planned to do to President Donald Trump’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

According to a Los Angeles Times reporter at the event on Saturday in Gardena, California, Waters said that Carson should go back to being a surgeon, and then told the audience she would “take him apart” when he came before the House Committee on Financial Services.

