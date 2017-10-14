Mattis Rejects Chinese Claim U.S. Warship Violated Sovereignty

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday a Navy warship passage near disputed islands in the South China Sea was legal and did not violate China’s sovereignty as Beijing asserted.

“We stay strictly in accordance with international law, so there’s no violation of anyone’s sovereignty,” Mattis told the Washington Free Beacon during a flight from Miami to Washington.

The comments were the first by Mattis on warship passages near disputed South China Sea islands that were ordered by him earlier this year to be carried out in a more systematic program.

The defense secretary commented in response to a question about Chinese government protests this week against a recent South China Sea naval operation by the Navy destroyer USS Chafee.