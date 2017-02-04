Mattis promises ‘overwhelming’ response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is taking a hardline stance against North Korea over its saber-rattling, promising an “effective and overwhelming” response should the country ever use nuclear weapons.

“Any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” the retired four-star Marine general said Friday during an appearance with South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-Koo, Reuters reported. – READ MORE