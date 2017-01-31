Mattis On Mad Dog: ‘My Name Is Jim’

Secretary of Defense James Mattis stopped by the Pentagon press corps Thursday to urge the media to stop referring to him as “mad dog.”

“I go by Jim,” he said. “It’s you guys that came up with Mad Dog,” adding “My own troops were laughing about it, saying, ‘We know your call sign is Chaos, where did this come from?’ It must have been a slow news day; some newsperson made it up.”

Mattis hammered the point home saying, “I go by Jim. I was born Jim. I am from the West. Jim is fine, OK? How’s that? And that’s on the record.”

Mattis’s nickname particularly endeared him to President Donald Trump, who referred to him by the moniker when he announced him as his pick to head up the Pentagon.

Mattis reportedly earned his famous nickname after the 2004 Battle of Fallujah. He is also known by the nickname, “The Warrior Monk,” stemming from his well documented love of reading.

