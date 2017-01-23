True Pundit

Mattis Celebrates First Day At Pentagon By Blowing Up ISIS 31 Times

Posted on

(Daily Caller) Newly minted Secretary of Defense James Mattis celebrated his first full day at the Pentagon by presiding over 31 strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Mattis entered the Pentagon Saturday with a smile for his first full day of work, and for good reason, considering the significant bombardment ISIS forces received.

A variety of fighters, bombers and remotely piloted aircraft engaged in the bombing run, which saw 25 strikes in Syria and six in Iraq. In Syria, two strikes destroyed ISIS units and artillery near the town of Bab. ISIS forces in Raqqa, the terrorist group’s de facto capital, took a heavy beating, as 22 strikes destroyed 12 tactical units, nine fighting positions, two underground improvised explosive bomb factories and an ISIS headquarters. The final strike targeted two ISIS oil wells in Deir ez Zour.

ISIS forces in Iraq suffered several casualties as well. One strike in the city of Rutbah destroyed a tactical unit and vehicle, two weapons caches and a mortar. Another in Beiji left a unit and vehicle destroyed. A strike in Kisik destroyed a building and tactical unit. Another in Tal Afar also destroyed a unit, truck and command node. The city of Mosul, which acts as the terrorist group’s regional capital in Iraq, received two strikes, which destroyed two units, three fighting positions, a tank, and a car bomb factory.

President Donald Trump promised during his campaign that he would destroy ISIS as quickly as possible. He said on his first day in office he would convene his top generals and order them to provide a plan to eradicate ISIS once and for all within 30 days. As the new head of the Pentagon, Mattis would be expected to enact whatever plan goes forward. The former Marine general is a known critic of the Obama administration’s ISIS policy, having once referred to it as full of “half measures.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • MrTrump

    Finally someone with ball! Not the sissy girls that Obama had for cabinet! #AmericaFirst #AmericanismNotGlobalism

  • Lovette Bennett

    Bravo for Mad-Dog Mattis! Hit the ground running, didn’t he?! I’ll tell you all one thing. If the ones Trump has chosen do not do their jobs for which they were selected, and don’t follow the agenda to Make America Great Again, Trump will spout his favorite two-word sentence: “You’re Fired!” They had better get busy and do the job, as Trump himself is doing. He’s not one to mess with. Dems need to take note, and see what a REAL POTUS does!

  • Jena Smith

    Now that’s what I call ‘getting back at them”. Bomb the hell out of ’em Mad-Dog.

  • Holy Cow

    Really all that is happening here is that now we have an administration that actually wants to end this radical islamic crap – Obama was for it not against it.

  • Good job but how much have we heard from the media. No, instead they report on the attendance of the Inauguration. When will they learn. Also, what do the Obama and Hillary supporters think about this? It’s a good thing right?

  • Dgor

    Hillary Clinton wanted to build them Community colleges.

  • barbaragol

    Did Syrian President ask for our help – no. ISIS has been funded by the USA to overthrow Assad for Israel’s benefit. Lets stop bombing people in other countries, especially when their legitimate Government has not asked for our help. MAD DOG – BAD DOG

  • Old_Gringo

    Hahahahahahahaha. Do you aspire to be writer for SNL or Comedy Central?

  • Thomas

    Mattis hit Obama and Hillary’s people ! Hit’em again

  • Animal rescue

    Agreed!!! Get their Asses Mad Dog!!!

  • Jean Valjean

    Finally a return to the real world, to common sense. For 8 embarrassing years we have asked Mr. pro-terrorism Obama: Please sir, no more white gloves and tuxedos for our brave soldiers, please sir…….Get The Barbarians. We gave him a trillion dollar military……he refused to use it. We think the Donald and General Mattis will execute a strategy more effective than gay rights and talk-talk-talk.

  • wavetheshales

    Draining the swamp, and sifting the desert. What’s not to like…..

    Gonna be a lotta melted “snowflakes”, I expect…..

  • wavetheshales

    “Bar-Bar” is more likely a writer for CAIR or Satan Soros….. Corrupt The Record, as it were…..

  • Skip Ssimagic

    I take it yuou approve of the killing of CHristians by ISIS and throwing innocent people off a roof because they happen to be gay? You are a piece of work to want to allow things like that to continue. Plus that is not all the atrocities they commit daily, like destroying priceless ancient relics. WHY? WHY do you condone this and say leave them alone? Please have the “gumption” to answer why you support allowing ISIS to continue to exist?