Politics
‘Massacre’: Nets Decry ‘High-Stakes Drama’ of Trump Firing Insubordinate Obama AG
On Tuesday, all three network morning shows hyperventilated over President Trump lawfully firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama political appointee, after she refused to do her job and enforce his executive order on immigration.
Co-host Matt Lauer began NBC’s Today by proclaiming: “You’re fired! President Trump gives the acting attorney general the boot for refusing to defend his controversial immigration order.” – READ MORE