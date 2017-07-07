True Pundit

Science

Mars surface ‘more uninhabitable’ than thought

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Hopes of finding life on Mars, at least on the surface, were dealt a blow Thursday by a study revealing that salt minerals present on the Red Planet kill bacteria.

In  on Earth, the compounds known as perchlorates killed cultures of the bacteria Bacillus subtilis, a basic life form, a research duo from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Physics and Astronomy reported.

Perchlorates, stable at room temperature, become active at high heat. Mars is very cold. – READ MORE

READ MORE:

Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

Hopes of finding life on Mars, at least on the surface, were dealt a blow Thursday by a study revealing that salt minerals present on the Red Planet kill bacteria.
phys.org phys.org

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter