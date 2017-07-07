Science
Mars surface ‘more uninhabitable’ than thought
Hopes of finding life on Mars, at least on the surface, were dealt a blow Thursday by a study revealing that salt minerals present on the Red Planet kill bacteria.
In lab tests on Earth, the compounds known as perchlorates killed cultures of the bacteria Bacillus subtilis, a basic life form, a research duo from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Physics and Astronomy reported.
Perchlorates, stable at room temperature, become active at high heat. Mars is very cold. – READ MORE
