True Pundit

Business Politics Technology TV

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook’s mission is to replace church, a Christian pastor responds (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Facebook creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the social media network’s new mission is to provide the community that churches once fulfilled. Pastor Robert Jeffries, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, responded Friday with Martha MacCullum on Fox News.

“Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declares a new mission for his creation,” MacCullum explined, “suggesting that his virtual social network will seek to take the place of some real life communities, like churches for example.”

WATCH:

READ MORE:

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook’s mission is to replace church, a Christian pastor responds
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook’s mission is to replace church, a Christian pastor responds

Facebook creator and CEO Mark …
TheBlaze TheBlaze

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter