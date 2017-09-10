Mark Meadows: ‘There is no plan’ to oust Speaker Paul Ryan

FOLLOW US!



House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Friday there is no plan in the works to try to depose House Speaker Paul Ryan, and said Republicans are focused on pushing through the GOP agenda over the next several months.

“I can tell you there is no plan, there is nothing there,” he said when asked if the HFC was looking at ways to oust Ryan.

Meadows said Republicans are instead looking for ways to deliver on President Trump’s agenda, and said no one is focused on leadership change.

READ MORE: