Mark Cuban Implores Dems to Compromise With Trump: ‘Bannon is Praying’ Dems Obstruct

After months spent trying to troll then-candidate and now-President Donald Trump, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is encouraging democrats to compromise with him and practice obstructionism.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, the Shark Tank star said that a strategy of blocking all of Trump’s moves is a strategy that’s doomed to fail, and a strategy that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is “praying” democrats will employ. – READ MORE