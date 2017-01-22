Marine hiking 22 miles daily to raise awareness of veteran suicide

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Marine Shane Stephens, a Hall County native, is hiking nearly two dozen miles each day to raise awareness of suicides among veterans.

The Times reports that each day Stephens is hiking 22 miles, a number representing the often-cited statistic of veteran suicides each day. Stephens embarked Jan. 11 from Minnesott Beach in North Carolina and plans to end up in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He said in a Facebook post that he reached the half-way mark on Jan. 16.