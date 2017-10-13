Manhattan man threatens murderous ‘Las Vegas repeat’ on Colorado app company that terminated his account

A Manhattan man accused of threatening a “Las Vegas repeat” against an app company that closed his account is facing charges that could land him in prison for 20 years.

Victor Casillas, 34, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making murderous threats that culminated in his invocation of the Oct. 1 massacre — all because a Colorado company shut him down on suspicion he was scamming to get extra credits.

Casillas sent emails with talk of assassination, decapitation and making funeral plans, federal authorities say.

“GET READY FOR A LAS VEGAS REPEAT (Final Warning),” Casillas wrote three days after Stephen Paddock single-handedly slaughtered 58 people from his 32nd floor room at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. – READ MORE