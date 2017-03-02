Manchin: ‘I’ve Met With’ The Russian Ambassador — ‘We Meet With All The Ambassadors’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Sen. Joe Manchin told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Thursday that it isn’t unusual for senators to meet with ambassadors of other countries.

The West Virginia Democrat — in clear defense of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been accused of not disclosing alleged meetings with the Russian Ambassador to the United States during President Trump’s campaign — argued that there’s no way to know if Sessions was acting on “his official duty being on [the] Armed Services [Committee]” or discussing campaign strategies.

WATCH:



“Have you met with the Russian Ambassador?” Camerota asked Manchin.

“I have,” he responded. “I’ve met with the Russian Ambassador with a group, in my capacity, with a group of other senators,” he explained. “That’s in my official capacity. That’s nothing. That’s my job.”

Manchin did explain that the only way to clear the air on what was discussed during Sessions’ meetings would be for the Alabama Republican to testify.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].