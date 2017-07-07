Man With Bulletproof Vest And Throwing Knives Tried To Reach Ivanka Trump

FOLLOW US!



A Bronx man armed with two throwing knives attempted to gain access to Trump Tower and Ivanka Trump on Thursday, according to reports.

The New York Daily News reported that the man, Adames Benitez, 52, was wearing a bulletproof vest when he showed up to Trump Tower at around 4 p.m. He told Secret Service agents protecting the building that he was a U.S. senator and owned the Manhattan skyscraper.

Benitez claimed that he wanted to meet with Trump in order to discuss her dress line. Trump, an adviser to her father, was not at the building. She is with President Trump and other administration officials in Europe for the G20 summit.

Benitez was arrested after Secret Service agents noticed his bulletproof vest. He was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was also found with a fake New York identification card. He was charged with weapons possession and possession of a forged instrument.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].