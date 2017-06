A 71-year-old man who robbed a bank in Kansas City, Kan. to avoid living with his wife was sentenced to home confinement this week.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Lawrence John Ripple to six months of home confinement; three years of supervised probation, including 50 hours of community service; and ordered him to pay $227.27 to the bank he robbed, according to the Kansas City Star.

