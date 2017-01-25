Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Bank to Avoid Going Home to Wife

Lawrence John Ripple of Kansas City, Kansas pleaded guilty Monday to robbing a bank because he claimed he was tired of living with his wife.

Ripple, 70, was charged with robbing the Bank of Labor in Kansas City in September, the Kansas City Star reported. The bank robber was released on bond after being charged. Ripple was caught after handing the bank teller a note that read, “I have a gun, give me money.” He then proceeded to sit down in the lobby of the bank. – READ MORE