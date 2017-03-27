Man Arrested After Driving Toward Crowd ‘At High Speed’ In Belgium

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of targeting a crowd of people in Belgian city of Antwerp just one day after London suffered a similar attack.

The man targeted a popular shopping street in the city “at high speed,” forcing pedestrians to jump away. Military officers managed to stop the attack and avoid disaster, a police spokesman said, according to BBC. Authorities have stepped up security around the city.

“A man in camouflage was taken away,” the spokesman said.

The car had French license plates and the perpetrator was of North African descent, according to police.

Antwerp police chief confirms man reportedly of North African descent tried to drive into crowd of people this morning. Stopped by military — katya adler (@BBCkatyaadler) March 23, 2017

“We remain vigilant,” Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said. “Our security services have done excellent work.”

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the terror attack in Brussels, which killed 32 people.

