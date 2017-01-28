‘Making of the Mob: Chicago’ Revealed 1960 Election Vote Rigging

The mainstream media is treating President Trump’s claims of vote fraud with extreme indignation. Now one can argue the extent of it but the MSM is acting as if vote fraud is almost unheard is. An extreme rarity. However, allegations of vote fraud have long existed yet until recently the MSM did not really challenge those assertions. Last summer AMC’s docudrama Making of the Mob: Chicago showed the scene below of Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. asking notorious Chicago mobsters Tony Accardo and Sam Giancana to use their muscle to provide union votes for his son, John F. Kennedy, who was running for president in the 1960 election. How much MSM outrage did that scene inspire? Absolutely none.

The reviews of that scene expressed no challenge to its credibility. Here is an example of a typical review from TV Eskimo: – READ MORE