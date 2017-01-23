‘Make America Great Again’ more than a slogan to Trump’s supporters

Deborah Bebee took two connecting flights to get from northeast Montana to Washington, D.C. — nine hours in the air combined — to hear President Trump deliver his inaugural address, in which he promised to give power back to the American people and “make America great again.”

Those words are just a slogan to some, but they mean much more to supporters like Bebee. Featured on baseball caps everywhere in sight on Friday, the four words embody the hopes of his supporters for the future and something they believe, and desperately hope, that Trump can turn from a catchphrase into reality.