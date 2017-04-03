True Pundit

Politics Security

Majority Of Republicans Believe Barack Obama Wiretapped Donald Trump

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Most Republicans believe that Barack Obama wiretapped Donald Trump.

(Photo: Getty Images)

According the results of a poll conducted by CBS, 74 percent of voters who said they were Republicans agreed that the former president likely wiretapped or surveilled Trump Tower during the 2016 election.

Only 21 percent of Democratic voters think it happened.

(Photo: Getty Images)

That same poll — which surveyed 1,088 people — also found that most voters think members of the Trump campaign had “improper communications” with Russian government agents during the election. At least 59 percent of voters said it likely happened, while 37 percent said it likely did not.

Sixty-three percent of voters deemed it necessary to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • huntress

    Unless you’re living under a rock, of course okenyan wiretapped Trump. All the proof is there. Trump would never have said this from the beginning unless he had absolute proof and obviously he is correct once again!!