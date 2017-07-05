Majority Of Americans Support Trump’s Travel Ban

FOLLOW US!



A majority of American voters approve of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, according to a poll published Wednesday.

A strong 60 percent of registered voters in the poll approved of the final edition of the travel ban that restricts travel from Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia. Only 28 percent of respondents opposed the executive order, according to a poll from Morning Consult. The remaining 12 percent remained undecided on the matter.

The poll differs starkly from prior polls that showed Americans largely disproved of the ban. A February Quinnipiac University poll revealed that 51 percent of respondents opposed the restrictions.

These seeming discrepancies in numbers are likely the result of an ever-evolving ban. The original order called for the temporary ban of all individuals from the list of countries from entering the country for 90 days, a time window that has long since passed.y

The current measure instead restricts travel to anyone who can’t prove close familial ties to U.S. residents. Anyone from the designated countries is allowed entry if they are visiting a spouse, fiancé, parent, parent-in-law, child or siblings.

Republicans overwhelmingly approved the current edition of the measure, with 84 percent in favor of it and 9 percent opposed. However, Democrats were more evenly split. Forty-one percent of Democratic voters supported the travel ban, and 46 percent were against it. Seven percent of Republicans and 13 percent of Democrats remained undecided.

Morning Consult surveyed 1,989 registered voters from June 29 through June 30. The poll carried a margin of error of 2 percentage points in either direction.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].