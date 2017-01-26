Politics
Majority of Americans approves of Trump’s ‘America First’ message
A majority of Americans approve of the “America First” message President Trump conveyed in his inaugural address, according to a new poll.
A Politico/Morning Consult poll finds 65 percent of Americans had a positive reaction to the president’s message. The poll also finds 49 percent of those who watched or heard the president’s inauguration speech said it was excellent or good. Only 39 percent thought the speech was fair or poor. – READ MORE