Maintenance worker says he warned hotel about the Las Vegas shooter – was he ignored?
A new revelation in the investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting is casting doubt on whether hotel officials responded appropriately to warnings that could have mitigated the death and destruction from gunman Stephen Paddock’s attack.
CBS News reports that a maintenance worker says that he was an eyewitness to the security guard being shot through Paddock’s room door, and that he warned hotel officials about the occurrence.
Stephen Schuck says he told dispatchers to call the police when the security guard who had been shot by Paddock told him to take cover.
In the timeline released by the police, this would have given them six minutes to respond to the shooter before he began shooting down on the crowd beneath the hotel. – READ MORE
