Mainstream Media Ignores Washington Post Race Discrimination Case

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit earlier this month quietly rejected two specious motions by The Washington Post to void the November ruling by three judges allowing an award-winning black ad salesman’s wrongful termination lawsuit to trial.

The panel, two Democratic appointees, one Republican and all three “judges of color,” strongly implied that Post owner Jeff Bezos’ hand-picked publisher Fred Ryan and Washington Post general counsel Jay Kennedy are “mendacious” workplace racism enablers. – READ MORE