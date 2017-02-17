Maher Defends Booking Milo: ‘Liberals Will Continue To Lose Elections’ If They React Like This

Bill Maher said “liberals will continue to lose elections” after one of his guests cancelled over the booking of Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos on his show.

On Thursday, the host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” defended booking Milo after journalist and founding editor of The Intercept Jeremy Scahill declined to appear on the show because “Yiannopoulos is many bridges too far” and that there was “no value in ‘debating’ him.’”

“Appearing on Real Time will provide Yiannopoulos with a large, important platform to openly advocate for his racist, anti-immigrant campaign,” Scahill said in a statement that he tweeted.

Why I will not appear this week on Real Time with Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/SOoE3udrDr — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 15, 2017

“Liberals will continue to lose elections as long as they follow the example of people like Mr. Scahill whose views veer into fantasy and away from bedrock liberal principles like equality of women, respect for minorities, separation of religion and state and free speech,” Maher told the Hollywood Reporter in response to the cancellation. “If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims — and he might be — nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night.”

Yiannopoulos told The Mirror about his appearance on the show that, “It’s not me who should be afraid. It’s them.”

Maher called out liberals and Hollywood after President Donald Trump won the election, “We’re the losers now, so it behooves us to break out of that bubble more.”

