Madonna: My Comment About ‘Blowing Up White House’ Was ‘Taken Out Of Context’

(Daily Caller) Madonna claims that her comment about wanting to blow up the White House was “taken out of context.”

The singer stunned people when she admitted on live television at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” She walked back that comment on social media Sunday.

“Yesterday’s Rally was an amazing and beautiful experience,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

“My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love.’ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.’”

While speaking at the rally, said she “refused to accept the new age of tyranny.”

“I’m angry,” Madonna said Saturday. “Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II, we must love one another or die. I choose love. Are you with me? Say this with me — ‘We choose love.’ We choose love. We choose love.”

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the fuck up. We have slipped into a false sense of comfort. Good did not win this election, but good will win in the end.”

