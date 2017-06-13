Maddow Indulges ‘The Great’ Dan Rather: Russians Pulled Off a ‘Cyber Pearl Harbor’ in 2016 (VIDEO)

On Friday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow brought on who she called “the great Dan Rather” for two segments to discuss their ongoing trauma that Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election. The disgraced former CBS anchor was still fabricating a disaster, or disastrously fabricating, that what the Russians did in 2016 was achieve a “psychological Pearl Harbor,” or a “cyber Pearl Harbor,” that the election of Trump was a devastating blow to America.