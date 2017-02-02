‘Mad-Lib Protest’: Senator Finds Hilarious Proof Liberals Were Ready To Protest Any Trump SCOTUS Nominee

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse found evidence that liberal protesters at the Supreme Court Tuesday were ready to protest any nominee put forward by President Donald Trump.

Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to be a Supreme Court associate justice.

Sasse found signs that read “Stop,” with Gorsuch’s name written in marker.

“Went to the Supreme Court to talk to the protesters. But it turns out to be a Mad-Lib protest. #Fill-In-The-Blank,” the senator tweeted with a picture reading, “Stop Gorsuch.” The sign, however, only had the word “Stop” printed on it, with “Gorsuch” added after his name was announced in marker.

Sasse then tweeted, “By the way, protestors- Among those who were in the Senate when Gorsuch was last unanimously confirmed: *Obama *Biden *Clinton & *Schumer.”

Went to the Supreme Court to talk to the protesters. But it turns out to be a Mad-Lib protest.#Fill-In-The-Blank pic.twitter.com/y156wBskMf — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) February 1, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.