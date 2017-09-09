True Pundit

Macron Gives In To Pressure From Trump On Defense Spending

Posted on by
France will increase its defense budget by nearly $2 billion next year, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Thursday.

The increase of 1.6 billion euros ($1.93 billion) will continue over the next few years and President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal to meet NATO’s target to spend 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2025.

“This will be continued in 2019 and 2020 because the world we are living in is dangerous,” Philippe told broadcaster BFM.

The increase comes less than two months after Pierre de Villiers, the head of France’s armed forces, resigned in protest of an 850 million euro ($969 million) budget cut. De Villiers and Macron had an open dispute for weeks, which culminated in de Villiers’ resignation in July.

“I won’t let myself be f***ed like that,” de Villiers reportedly said during a closed parliamentary hearing, according to Reuters. “I may be stupid, but I know when I am being had.”

The president used an address to the military a week before the resignation to let the armed forces know he would no longer tolerate public criticism.

“For me it’s undignified to wash dirty linen in public,” Macron told the army. “I have made commitments, I am your boss.”

Several countries have stepped up their defense spending since U.S. President Donald Trump took office and started pressuring allies. NATO estimates Canada and European members will increase defense spending by 4.3 percent in 2017.

The alliance has seen a cumulative increase of $46 billion since 2014, when the 2 percent of GDP target was agreed upon.

Out of the alliance’s 28 members, just five meet the spending goal. The United Kingdom, Greece, Poland and Estonia are the only countries besides the U.S. to hit the target, according to NATO’s 2016 figures.

  • momprayn

    Interesting background about Macron……..

    “The House of Bonaparte still covertly govern France. They are backed up by Rome and the Italian Nobility which have deep connections with France. The Bonaparte family has strong ties with Florentine nobility… Napoleon also established the Legion of Honour which is headed by the President of France who holds the title of Honorary Canon of the Papal Archbasilica of St. John which is the ecclesiastical seat of the Pope. Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte III was the first President of France.

    Emmanuel Macron is President of France and was Jesuit educated and worked for the Rothschild bank.

    Alan Greenspan is a Knight of their Legion of Honour and was Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Many members of the European Round Table of Industrialists are French Knights of the Legion of Honour and serving the House of Bonaparte.

    Charles Joseph Bonaparte was a US Attorney General and helped to established the FBI and was a great nephew of Napoleon I. The Italian Nobility and House of Bonaparte are closely working together like a crime syndicate and working towards dominating and controlling society.

    https://ahuwahzeus.wixsite.com/mysite/single-post/2017/08/31/Bonaparte-Crime-Syndicate